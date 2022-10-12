Mississippi Teen Reportedly Had 'Hands Up' and Moving Slowly During Fatal Police Shooting

New reports have surfaced surrounding the recent police shooting of a 15-year-old in Mississippi, most notably that the teen had his hands up at the time he was fatally shot.

The community of Gulfport, Mississippi, has been outraged over the fatal police shooting of Jaheim McMillan, who was taken off life support on Saturday after he was shot in the head last Thursday, The Guardian reported.

Officers shot and killed McMillan outside of a Family Dollar store after responding to a call about minors flashing guns at other motorists. In wake of the shooting, eyewitnesses are speaking out and accusing the officers of misconduct.

“H[is] hands were all the way up. He was scared out of his mind,” an anonymous eyewitness told The Shade Room.

“From where I was standing, I looked up, and Jaheim was moving in a slow motion by the door of the store,” the witness explained. “Then boom, I saw at least five shots go towards this boy’s direction.

“The bullets were hitting all of the store windows and door, and it caught everybody’s attention,” they continued. “I just saw his body drop, and my heart just broke.

“He was unarmed from every spot that I saw on him,” they continued. “It was traumatizing knowing that was a child.”

They also noted how McMillan was handcuffed after he was shot in the head.

The eyewitness also claims they did not see McMillan holding a weapon. It’s the same claim another eyewitness made despite police claiming otherwise.

A Facebook post uploaded by McMillan’s family accuses officers of mistreating them after the deadly shooting. They even claim McMillan was taken off life support without his mother’s permission.

Four other teens in the car with McMillan were arrested that day and charged with aggravated assault, WLOX reported. The case is now being handled by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.