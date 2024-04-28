Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Voting Boot Camp Pushes Black Women To The Polls The event sparked important conversations surrounding voting and registration for those eligible in Mississippi.









The Black Women’s Roundtable Organization in Mississippi remains committed to an increased voter turnout this election. The group inspired Black women to exercise their right to vote during its “Power of the Sister Vote Boot Camp.”

The event took place on April 27, and sparked important conversations surrounding voting and registration for those eligible. WLOX reports that its organizers seek to encourage all, especially Black women, to go to the polls this election season.

Despite over 72% of Black Mississippians registered, only 42% participate in elections, as reported by KFF.org. The boot camp hopes to mobilize more of its community members to take action given this discrepancy.

“So, we really need to get out and try to encourage our youth, our young people everybody, old and new,” fundraiser coordinator for the Council of Negro Women, Katrice Cook, told WLOX. “And it’s very hard in the black community to get out and vote. So whatever we can do enhance and improve that, we are here for it.”

The roundtable specifically champions Black women as prominent voices for change and empowerment in the southern state. The group, now led by Executive Director Cassandra Welchin, continues its programming to spark social and political reform. The Power of the Sister Boot Camp connected with Black voters on their biggest concerns, and the importance of exercising this right.

“We know the power of Black women being a part of every political, social, environmental movement in this country and behind democracy and voting,” expressed Welchin. “We understood the assignment and we still continue to understand the assignment, and when we talk about here and Mississippi, we continue to show up and vote.”

More eyes look toward Black voters, expected to account for 14% of the vote this year, per Pew Research. With these statistics in mind, the voting boot camp is a critical election measure.

RELATED CONTENT: Black Women Are Concerned As 2024 Elections Approach