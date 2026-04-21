News by Sharelle B. McNair Mississippi Women Sentenced After Racking Up $122K In Separate SNAP Fraud Schemes Since Oct. 1, 2025, the Department of Agriculture, has disqualified 1,562 associated retailers and disabled 760 illegal point-of-sale devices as a way to prevent close to $835 million in fraudulent SNAP transactions.







Two Mississippi women have been sentenced after racking up thousands in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) fraud schemes, WJTV reports.

The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) said Katrina Harris and Lashonda Smith reached plea agreements in separate cases of welfare fraud. Pike County investigators found Harris improperly received $69,881 in SNAP benefits, also known as food stamps, after failing to report her earned income and residence.

Smith entered a plea agreement after an investigation found she improperly received $52,053 for not accurately reporting her household income. Both Harris and Smith were sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to pay fines, fees, and restitution totaling $123,534.00.

Harris’ case started in 2024 after she turned herself in following a March 2024 indictment.

Law enforcement has increased efforts to prevent the abuse of SNAP and other federal benefits. Since Oct. 1, 2025, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the agency leading SNAP efforts, has disqualified 1,562 associated retailers and disabled 760 illegal point-of-sale devices as a way to prevent close to $835 million in fraudulent SNAP transactions.

In a post on X, Stephen Vaden, deputy secretary of the Department of Agriculture, warned against those considering committing acts of fraud.

“Commit fraud? We will find you and hold you accountable. Including jail time,” he wrote. “And now, we have the whole government, under the leadership of @VP and @AFergusonFTC, rooting out abuse of any program meant to help the most vulnerable.”

Since October 01, @USDA_FNS has disqualified 1,562 retailers and disabled 760 illegal point of sale devices, resulting in THE PREVENTION of nearly $835M in fraudulent SNAP transactions.



Commit fraud? We will find you and hold you accountable. Including jail time.



And now, we… — Deputy Secretary Stephen Vaden (@DepSecVaden) April 17, 2026

Fraud accusations by SNAP retailers include selling items not permitted under the program, exchanging SNAP benefits for cash, and lying on applications in order to receive authorization to participate as a retailer under the program.

If found to commit fraud, retailers can be permanently disqualified or face both financial and criminal penalties, leading to fines and prison time.

In another X post, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced authorities have targeted more than 20 SNAP retailers accused of fraud, with the retailers receiving administrative charges and criminal warrants that could kick them out of the program for good.

“No more stealing from hungry children, needy families, and hardworking taxpayers. Inspector General John Walk and his team are putting fraudsters on notice,” she wrote. “Steal from the taxpayer? Pay the price.”

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