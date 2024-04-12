News by Rafael Pena Missouri Teen Ralph Yarl Navigates Life After Being Shot In The Head 1 Year Ago Ralph Yarl, the Black teenager who survived a gunshot to the head after ringing the wrong doorbell in April 2023, is still grappling with the profound impact of the traumatic event on his life.









“It’s definitely a bumpy journey,” Yarl stated to NBC News in his first interview since the shooting nearly a year ago. “Whenever there’s something that goes on that reminds me of what happened… I just have, like, such a negative wave of emotions, like anger, like disgust. It’s always a mix of good and bad days. And I feel like the good days are when I’m able to be around people that help me build myself up.”

The incident occurred last April when Yarl mistakenly approached the wrong house in Kansas City while attempting to pick up his younger brothers. A case of mistaken identity turned nearly fatal as shots were fired by the homeowner, Andrew Lester, 85, leaving Yarl with a bullet wound to the head and a traumatic brain injury.

Despite his remarkable resilience, Yarl’s life has been irrevocably altered. He shares candidly about the mental and physical challenges he faces daily. From struggling with cognitive functions to experiencing bouts of fear and anxiety, Yarl’s journey toward recovery has been marked by both setbacks and small victories.

Moreover, the shooting has amplified Yarl’s concerns about the rising tide of gun violence in his community. Living in a city plagued by escalating crime rates, Yarl grapples with feelings of guilt and frustration, wishing that his ordeal could have spurred meaningful change, according to the outlet.

Recently, Black Enterprise reported that Yarl was selected for the Missouri All-State Band Honors. He secured a spot as the second chair for bass clarinet, a testament to his musical talent and determination.

Despite being shot in the head and arm by Lester, Yarl, an honors student at Staley High School, persevered. His family revealed that Yarl had previously been recognized in the All-State Band, showcasing his ongoing commitment to his musical passion. Following his injuries, Yarl spent a few days in the hospital before embarking on an engineering internship during the summer. He resumed his studies at Staley High in August.