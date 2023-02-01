Missy Elliott First Female Rapper Nominated For Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Two legendary hip-hop acts, Missy Elliott and A Tribe Called Quest, were nominated for induction into this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class today.

Although A Tribe Called Quest (shich consists of group members, Q-Tip, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Jarobi White and Phife Dawg, who died in 2016) was previously nominated, this will be Elliott’s first time. If she does get in, she will be the very first female rapper to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Twelve other musical acts were nominated.

Kate Bush

Sheryl Crow

Iron Maiden

Joy Division/New Order

Cyndi Lauper

George Michael

Willie Nelson

Rage Against the Machine

Soundgarden

The Spinners

The White Stripes

Warren Zevon

Announcing the #RockHall2023 Nominees. The Fan Vote is now open. https://t.co/ACp544BCgO pic.twitter.com/wp9VPAzHT8 — Rock Hall (@rockhall) February 1, 2023

Elliott acknowledged the recognition on her Twitter account on Wednesday and encouraged fans to help vote her in.