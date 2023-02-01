Missy Elliott First Female Rapper Nominated For Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Two legendary hip-hop acts, Missy Elliott and A Tribe Called Quest, were nominated for induction into this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class today.
Although A Tribe Called Quest (shich consists of group members, Q-Tip, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Jarobi White and Phife Dawg, who died in 2016) was previously nominated, this will be Elliott’s first time. If she does get in, she will be the very first female rapper to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Twelve other musical acts were nominated.
- Kate Bush
- Sheryl Crow
- Iron Maiden
- Joy Division/New Order
- Cyndi Lauper
- George Michael
- Willie Nelson
- Rage Against the Machine
- Soundgarden
- The Spinners
- The White Stripes
- Warren Zevon
Announcing the #RockHall2023 Nominees. The Fan Vote is now open. https://t.co/ACp544BCgO pic.twitter.com/wp9VPAzHT8
— Rock Hall (@rockhall) February 1, 2023
Elliott acknowledged the recognition on her Twitter account on Wednesday and encouraged fans to help vote her in.
“I’ve cried my eyes out I’ve always dreamed big but to be nominated for this is bigger than I dreamed & I am so Humbly Grateful to @rockhall & to all my fans who helped me get here to please vote ” vote.rockhall.com/en/
I’ve cried my eyes out😭 I’ve always dreamed big but to be nominated for this is bigger than I dreamed & I am so Humbly Grateful to @rockhall & to all my fans who helped me get here to please vote https://t.co/xmHt8iCIuU pic.twitter.com/jawsGKENhZ
— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) February 1, 2023
She also posted the significance of being the first female rapper nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
“This is so important for us women in Hiphop because there’s never been a female rapper nominated & hopefully this nomination will open the door”
.@rockhall #Rockhall2023 This is so important for us women in Hiphop because there’s never been a female rapper nominated & hopefully this nomination will open the door🙏🏾💜 pic.twitter.com/Dkqb4h4beg
— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) February 1, 2023