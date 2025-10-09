Misty Copeland Will Take Final Bow At The 2025 American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala

Misty Copeland will perform with the American Ballet Theatre (ABT) for the final time on Oct. 22.

Copeland’s farewell night will be held at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center. The performance will include tributes, speeches, and dance honoring her artistic legacy and impact on the institution. Additionally, Copeland announced via X that a simulcast of her performance would allow fans the opportunity to join in her celebratory final bow. The simulcast will take place at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall, with tickets available on the day of the event.

In a statement, the ABT announced the end of Copeland’s 25-year tenure. The performance will take place at the ABT’s Fall Gala and is being marketed as a “once-in-a-lifetime event.”

“I could never have imagined the life ballet would give me,” Copeland said in the statement. “To dance on the world’s greatest stages, with artists I admire so deeply, has been one of the greatest gifts of my life. My time with ABT has shaped me not just as a dancer, but as a person, and given me the platform to reach back and make space for others. This moment isn’t a farewell, it’s a celebration of everything we’ve built together, and a step toward all the work that’s still ahead.”

Misty Copeland's farewell with ABT will be simulcast FREE at Alice Tully Hall on **Oct 22 at 6:00 PM**. Tickets available day-of starting at 4:00 PM, limit 2 per person.

Beyond performance, Copeland is already working towards defining her post-stage career. She is also growing her production company, Life in Motion Production. Furthermore, Copeland is promoting her new children’s book, Bunheads: Act 2.

“These characters reflect the world I want every child to see in a ballet studio, diverse, supportive, and full of possibility,” she told Ebony.

The ABT spoke highly of Copeland’s work and legacy. Susan Jaffe, Artistic Director of ABT, called the ballerina a “once in a generation” talent. She also emphasized Copeland’s significance beyond the stage.

“Her legacy at ABT is profound—not only through the roles she’s redefined but also through the lives she’s inspired. Misty’s advocacy for inclusion, equity, and education ensures her impact will resonate far beyond this moment,” Jaffe said.

Copeland’s farewell is not just a performance; it’s the summation of a career that broke barriers, inspired young dancers of color, and changed how ballet is perceived by its audience and its artists. Some of Copeland’s career-defining roles include her depiction of Odette/Odile in Swan Lake, Juliet in Romeo and Juliet, and the title role in Firebird.

