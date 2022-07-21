Misty Copeland Secretly Welcomed First Baby 3 Months Ago, Hopes to Return to Ballet in 2023

(NEW YORK) – Misty Copeland has taken some time off the stage to focus on two big projects in her life — a new baby and a fashion line.

The famed ballerina, 39, and husband Olu Evans recently welcomed their first baby together, son Jackson, she tells PEOPLE exclusively.

“I’m on maternity leave right now,” says the Greatness Wins athletic wear co-founder and designer.

“I have a 3-month-old. But I will be back on the stage in 2023, hopefully, in the fall.”

As Copeland adapts to her new title of Mom, she’s also getting ready to embark on her son’s first travel experience. “We just got Jackson’s passport a couple days ago,” she shares. “So we’re on our way to Corsica this summer in France.”

Despite allowing cameras to follow her for her 2015 documentary, A Ballerina’s Tale, Copeland has kept much of her personal life, including her pregnancy news, out of the public eye.

“My personal life I’ve really kept pretty private my whole career,” Copeland explains.

The American Ballet Theater’s Principal dancer says she plans to keep her son out of the spotlight as well.

