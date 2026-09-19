photo credit: Mys 721tx, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons Education by Sidnee Michelle MIT Calls For Higher Ed Redesign As AI Reshapes Learning The committee was commissioned in January to examine how students and instructors use AI.







The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is calling for universities to rethink how they teach, assess students, and structure campus life as generative artificial intelligence becomes increasingly embedded in higher education, Gov Tech reports.

A new report from MIT’s Ad Hoc Committee on AI Use in Teaching, Learning, and Research Training recommends that colleges adopt “AI-aware” approaches to education rather than attempting to keep the technology out of classrooms. The committee said institutions should reconsider learning goals, assessment practices, and the role of in-person experiences as AI changes how students approach academic work.

“This report is a call to action,” the committee wrote.



The committee, which includes undergraduate and graduate students, faculty, and staff, was commissioned in January to examine how students and instructors use AI. Its report found AI use is widespread across MIT, although opinions about the technology vary among students and faculty.

Among the committee’s concerns is “cognitive surrender,” which occurs when students turn to AI at the first sign of difficulty rather than working through challenging material. Heavy chatbot use can create an illusion of learning, the report says.

The committee also recommended moving beyond attempts to “AI-proof” assignments and instead reconsidering what students should know and how educators determine whether they have mastered the material.

“Rather than simply ‘AI-proof’ current methods of assessment, instructors need to revisit what they really want students to know and devise assessments that foster, or even include, the kind of productive struggle that builds durable understanding and mastery,” the report said.

Experiential and social learning could become increasingly important under that approach. The committee also called for strengthening face-to-face interaction, including scheduled technology-free periods and programs designed to encourage students to engage with their peers.

Clear AI policies are another priority. The committee recommended that faculty disclose how they use AI and called for broader institutional frameworks, including department-level AI leaders and an ongoing committee focused on AI and education.

“This is not an optional exercise,” the report said. “We must demonstrate how to integrate AI thoughtfully and deliberately into the classroom, the research enterprise, and the experience of residential education in ways that ensure learning, advance discovery, and prepare students for the future.”

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