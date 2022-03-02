Major League Baseball Cancels First Set of Games After Players Reject Final Proposal

“The clubs and our owners fully understand just how important it is to our millions of fans that we get the game on the field as soon as possible,” he added. “To that end, we want to bargain and we want a deal with the Players Association as quickly as possible.”

So far, there are no new scheduled talks between the two sides.

Union chief Tony Clark also released a statement that the players “remain committed to the bargaining process and getting back on the field as soon as possible.”

“Players want to play; everyone knows that,” Clark said. “But the reason we are not playing is simple: A lockout is the ultimate economic weapon. In a $10 billion industry, the owners have made a conscious decision to use this weapon against the greatest asset they have: the players. But the group won’t be intimidated. I’ve seen more unity over the last few years than at any time in our recent history.”