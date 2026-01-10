News by Kandiss Edwards MLK Corridor Improvement Authority To Host Jackson Business Resource Fair The fair will feature representatives from multiple organizations offering guidance on topics such as business planning, access to funding, and operational support.







A business resource fair in Jackson, Michigan, is expected to bring together entrepreneurs, established business owners, and support organizations for an evening focused on access to capital, technical assistance, and networking opportunities.

The Jackson Business Resource Fair, organized by the Martin Luther King Corridor Improvement Authority, takes place Jan. 12 at the MLK Center, 1107 Adrian St. The event is designed to connect business owners with lenders, service providers, and development agencies that can assist with growth and sustainability, organizers said. The opportunity is open to both aspiring entrepreneurs and existing business operators.

The fair will feature representatives from multiple organizations offering guidance on topics such as business planning, access to funding, and operational support. Organizers said the event is free and intended to remove barriers for business owners who may not otherwise have access to professional resources.

The fair is part of a broader effort by the MLK Corridor Improvement Authority to invest along the Martin Luther King Drive corridor and in the surrounding neighborhoods. Additionally, the fair will also serve as an opportunity for participants to learn about ongoing local programs that provide technical assistance and financial support to small businesses in Jackson. Attendees will be able to speak directly with representatives from business support organizations and city-affiliated programs during the event.

In a statement, Anthony Parker, an MLK improvement authority board member, spoke on the importance of supporting local business owners to further improve the Jackson community.

“We’re putting on this event because we care about our community and we have invested in our community,” Parker said. “We want to make sure that the people in our community who are starting or growing their business have the right tools to be successful.”

Organizers view the fair as a way to centralize information for business owners who may be unaware of existing resources or unsure how to access them. Attendees are encouraged to express their interest in advance through registration, but registration will also be available on-site.

RELATED CONTENT: The Art Of Pay Negotiation May Be Changing As Job Market Shifts Power Back To Employers