African American Small Business Foundation Inc. Launches Giving Tuesday Initiative The African American Small Business Foundation Inc. is seeking Giving Tuesday donations to support its 2026 initiatives.







This Giving Tuesday, the African American Small Business Foundation, Inc. is calling on supporters and partners to help minority-owned businesses in New York City grow and thrive in a weakened economy.

On Dec. 2, Giving Tuesday, the organization is highlighting how donors can make a meaningful impact on minority-owned small businesses. The Foundation will accept donations from Dec. 2 through Dec. 31 to support the expansion of its 2026 initiatives.

“African American small business support is more than providing assistance; it is a comprehensive strategy designed to uplift families, generate jobs, and stimulate economic mobility,” a press release states. “The African American Small Business Foundation, Inc. is at the center of this work—connecting entrepreneurs to the resources, knowledge, and networks they need to thrive.”

The campaign supports the Foundation’s mission to strengthen the economic landscape for Black entrepreneurs through targeted assistance, strategic empowerment, and ongoing community investment. Since its founding in 2022, the Foundation has been a leading advocate for minority business development, working to close opportunity gaps and build a stronger future for small business owners across New York State and beyond.

As part of the campaign, the Foundation is highlighting ways donors can support small minority businesses navigating a challenging economy. Key efforts include expanding access to capital for African American entrepreneurs who face barriers to loans, grants, and investment funding. To address these challenges, the Foundation connects business owners to grant and loan programs, financial institutions, credit-building resources, and capital-readiness training.

The Foundation also offers resources such as training and guidance on business plan development, marketing and branding strategies, digital and e-commerce skills, networking, and equity advocacy to ensure African American entrepreneurs have a strong voice in shaping economic policy, along with a range of other small business tools.

By supporting the Foundation, donors help small Black enterprises create sustainable job opportunities, invest in local communities, and build long-term economic stability for families, all of which are important efforts in a challenging economy.

“Stronger businesses build stronger communities,” the Foundation said.

