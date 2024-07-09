Man Suspected Of Killing NYC Woman Attacked By Angry Mob

A crowd of people attacked a man who was arrested in connection to the killing a NYC woman whose body was discovered in a sleeping bag. According to The New York Post, police have charged Chad Irish, who was a person of interest in the murder of Yazmeen Williams. Williams’s body was discovered inside a sleeping bag in Kips Bay, with a gunshot wound to the head, after being left with the garbage on the street.

The 55-year-old suspect was charged with concealment of a human corpse, criminal possession of a weapon, and menacing charges. When police went to bring him in for questioning, local residents attacked him, as police officers took him away on a stretcher as they were placing Irish into an ambulance on July 8.

The victim’s mother, Nicole Williams previously told the media outlet that she believed that Yazmeen’s killer was a friend of hers who uses a wheelchair.

CBS News reported that police sources said that surveillance cameras revealed a man was seen on a motorized wheelchair pulling the bag containing Williams’ body.

Nicole stated that her daughter was supposed to start a new job this past Monday.

“She was looking so forward to living, living her life,” Nicole said. “She got her degree in criminal justice. She went to Buffalo State University, and she wanted to go back to be a lawyer.”

Yazmeen’s younger sister added, “She used to always take good care of me, and she used to always be proud of me. She was the best sister I could have, and I love her so much. I just wish she could’ve stayed a little longer because I just wanted to grow up with her.”

More charges are expected to be filed against Irish. It’s alleged that he has been arrested more than 20 times and went to prison twice for robbery and assault in the Bronx. He was purportedly out on parole, being released from prison two years ago.

