MOBE Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Marketing Symposium

MOBE, Marketing Opportunities in Business and Entertainment Symposium, the leading advanced marketing conference and one of the longest-running marketing and business accelerating platforms, celebrates its 30th anniversary with a challenge to U.S. brands, marketing executives and entrepreneurs to find innovative “Solutions For Reimagining Our Future,” during the 2022 MOBE Symposium to be held virtually on Apr. 21 – 22.

Founded in 1992 by industry trailblazer Yvette Moyo, MOBE aims to harness the purchasing power of the Black consumer and convenes annually to share innovations and success strategies typically overlooked by general market executives. Over the past 30 years, the organization has introduced Black businesses and products and steered financial resources to entrepreneurs to accelerate their success. Attendees and participants include Spike Lee, John Legend, Will Packer, Brandy, Reginald and Warrington Hudlin, Jermaine Dupri, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Daymond John, Bernard Bronner, Cathy Hughes, LA Reid, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, and other innovators who have worked to change the game for people of color in the marketing and advertising industries.

“We proudly celebrate our 30th Anniversary and continue to fiercely advocate for respect for the power of the Black dollar, a return on our investment in U.S. business, and the proactive engagement of Black executives in the media and marketing industry,” said Ms. Moyo.

“MOBE’s strength is in identifying and creating outside-the-box strategies for our collective success and that of companies and brands that recognize the Black consumer’s influence on buying, style, and American culture far beyond our numbers. We are pleased to partner with Prudential to bring the 2022 MOBE Symposium to executives and corporations seeking to promote equity and to learn and invest in Black businesses.”

This year, the organization will introduce a summit for K12 educators, institution builders, educational influencers, and HBCUs. Held on Thursday, April 21, the event will feature a day-long “Independent Educational Narrative: HBCUs & Beyond” to leverage educational partnerships between traditionally independent Black Institutions, educational leaders, teachers, bloggers, journalists and business entrepreneurs. Educators participating in the conference will receive CTLE certification credit hours for participation.

The highly anticipated “Solutions For Reimagining Our Future” MOBE Symposium will be held on Friday, Apr. 22. The virtual conference opens doors for participants to network with a curated community of Black leaders, corporate executives, and entrepreneurs. All participants will have access to resources, capital, and opportunities to promote their business, product, or service and connect to top U.S. and global brands.

The day’s program will feature a fireside conversation between MOBE Chairman and HBCUGO.TV President Curtis Symonds and Byron Allen, president, and CEO of the Allen Media Group (AMG). Panels will focus on current issues, including discussing HBCUs partnering with corporate America, creating marketing deals, and utilizing their alumni networks; consequences and opportunities for Black males in America, marketing social justice movements; NIL deals for college athletes, and more.

The conference will also include case studies with B.K. Fulton, chairman & CEO, Soulidifly and a producer of the Broadway hit play “Thoughts Of A Colored Man” and Craig King, CEO and co-founder of rap music/technology platform, Rap Plug.

Corporations, agencies, entrepreneurs, media, and marketing executives can now register for the virtual MOBE Symposium held on the Hopin platform.

The MOBE 30th Anniversary Symposium is sponsored by Prudential, BET Networks and AARP.