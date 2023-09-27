Model Fears For Safety In Apartment Building After Fellow Models End Up Dead In Their Homes

A young model in Los Angeles is fearing for her safety in an apartment building where one other woman and another nearby recently ended up dead.

Brittany Mason, 26, demanded out of her lease at Skye at Bunker Hill luxury apartments on Figueroa Street after real estate agent Maleesa Mooney was viciously murdered inside her apartment. However, according to Mason, her landlord refused to end her lease, KTLA reports.

Mooney was murdered inside her home on September 12. In addition to the murder, Mason witnessed people sleeping inside the building among other activities that made her fearful for her safety.

“Initially, the unit across from me, people were subleasing it so I was seeing different people coming in and out every day and the other thing was, at one point, people were having big parties and there were tons of men coming through here,” she said.

Just weeks ahead of Mooney’s murder, another young model by the name of Nikki Coats was found dead in her luxury apartment in downtown L.A., just blocks from where Mason resides. As a result, Mason was asking out of her lease but was met with opposition from building management

“Honestly, I don’t feel safe and I shouldn’t be forced to live here if I don’t feel safe,” she said. “I don’t think that’s okay.”

Meanwhile, the families of Mooney and Coats are demanding answers to their unsolved murder cases.

“At this point, all I want is some answers as to how my daughter died,” Sharon Coats, Nikki Coats’ mother said. “I’m not getting anything from the detective, LAPD. The medical examiner told me she could have just went to sleep, died in her sleep!”

“This cannot be another John Doe cold case,” Jourdin Pauline, Mooney’s sister said. “We have to find whoever did this.”

Thankfully, Mason has since been released from her leasing contract after receiving media coverage about her concerns.

