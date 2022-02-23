Florida Mother Suing Daycare After 2-Year-Old Child Left Alone at Locked School

A Florida mother who picked up her 2-year-old daughter at daycare and discovered that she was the only child and there were no adults present is taking action.

According to Local 10, Stephanie Martinez is suing Plantation KinderCare in Plantation, Florida, claiming the company never called her to pick up her daughter as the staff left for the night.

When Martinez picked up her daughter, Anastasia Brathwaite, on Feb. 18, Plantation KinderCare was already closed. The lights were turned off and no staff members were present.

“I started knocking,” Martinez said. “I banged on every window. I couldn’t see anything because everything was dark. And finally, I heard her and she popped on the little window, on the little door, and I lost it.”