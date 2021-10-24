Mompreneur Latasha Peterson Earned Her First $10,000 Month From Her Blog — Here’s How.

In 2016, Mompreneur Latasha Peterson started her Arts and Budgets blog. She was pregnant with her first child and decided to pick up an online side-hustle to give her the flexibility to be home with her child.

A year later, Peterson turned her blog into a business. Earlier this year, she earned $5,000 per month from her blog. Now, the side-hustle coach and mom of three boys has earned her first $10,000 month. Peterson’s blog has helped her pay off more than $20,000 of credit card and student loan debt this year, Business Insider reported.

“One of the reasons why I love having a side hustle is because my side hustle helped me pay off over $20K of debt this year,” Peterson wrote on Instagram. “I graduated from college in 2009 with two degrees. [I had] a pile of student loans and credit card debt to go with them. For years, I avoided the debt I had from my college studies.”

She continues, “After getting inspired by seeing others share their experiences on social media of paying off their debt, I decided to face it head-on. I started talking with my husband about setting up a plan to pay off the debt once and for all. I have been able to pay off debt because of the multiple income streams I created with my blog, Arts and Budgets!”

How Mompreneur Latasha Peterson Scaled Her Blog

Earning money as a blogger doesn’t happen overnight. But Peterson proves that patience and persistence are key ingredients to success. It’s even better when you can share your experiences to help others achieve their goals.

As a musical theater and performing arts professional, she was always searching for side hustles that would help her fund her dreams. She worked as a brand ambassador, participated in focus groups, and partnered with local radio stations. Peterson hit the jackpot when she discovered the power of blogging. She helps others increase their monthly income potential by sharing side hustle opportunities with them.

“When I started my blog in 2016, I didn’t make any money the first year,” Peterson wrote on Instagram. “But last month I had my first $10k with my blog side hustle.”

Peterson advises others to be patient with the process of building a blog.

“Most of the time, the results that you see from people online took them months or years to achieve. So, don’t let the internet rush you! You totally got this. Take it day by day.”

Now, Peterson generates 10 streams of income as a blogger. She earns money from affiliate marketing, ad revenue, and brand sponsorships. She also provides coaching services, speaks at online events, and sells digital products.

“The process that helps me create valuable content is first polling and surveying my target audience to find out their pain points and struggles,” Peterson shared with Business Insider. “After that, I find out what type of product(s) they need, then I set up a monthly schedule to create the product.”

Peterson is on a mission to build a million dollar business. Follow her journey on Instagram.