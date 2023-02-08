Moncler Announces Art of Genius 2023 Lineup Featuring Jay-Z, Alicia Keys, and Pharrell Williams

Moncler announced the lineup for their Art of Genius showcase at this year’s London Fashion Week.

According to a press release from Moncler, The Art of Genius event will take place on Feb. 20 in London and will also be streamed live on Moncler.com.

When we make space for Genius, we create a whole world full of it. The Art of Genius. London. February 20th. Sign up at the link in bio. #MONCLERGENIUS pic.twitter.com/BxVL5M8178 — Moncler (@Moncler) February 5, 2023

The fashion company confirmed that several esteemed names and companies will be joining them in this fashion showcase: Alicia Keys, Pharrell Williams, Salehe Bembury, and Jay-Z, along with Mercedes-Benz, Palm Angels, FRGMT, adidas Originals, and Roc Nation.



Rick Owens is also slated to appear at the event, where he will present the Moncler + Rick Owens collection.

According to Complex, Moncler Chairman & CEO Remo Ruffini said, “In 2023 we are entering a new phase for Moncler Genius. While our commitment towards creativity and innovative thinking does not change, we are moving from a collaboration model to a platform for co-creation, allowing us to interact, learn, think and create something that didn’t necessarily exist before. We will tap into new communities, creators and disruptors from the world of Art, Design, Entertainment, Sport, Fashion and Culture. I am always thrilled by the idea of finding new ways to not only create but also invite new worlds to experience the brand.”

Tickets for The Art of Genius are available via registration on Moncler.com, where visitors can access exclusive logged-in content.

“A platform for co-creation and imagination. A space for creativity to be appreciated for its beauty and emotional power.

“The Art of Genius is coming to London with a renewed lineup and unmissable live show. An evolved #MONCLERGENIUS goes beyond fashion, exploring the boundaries of creation at the intersections of Art, Design, Entertainment, Music, Sport, and Culture.”