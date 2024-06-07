News by Sharelle Burt Rep. Mondaire Jones Has Progressive Group Endorsements Rescinded After Not Supporting Jamaal Bowman The Congressional Progressive Caucus PAC and Working Families Party of New York unendorsed Jones.









In a rare move, a number of progressive political groups have withdrawn their endorsement of former Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY) after he decided not to support fellow Black Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman, over Bowman’s criticism of Israel.

The Congressional Progressive Caucus PAC and Working Families Party of New York both rescinded endorsements, as well as financial and organizational support, of Jones on June 6, NBC News reported. The groups feel Jones has “strayed from the values and principles that made us proud to support him in 2020.”

“A number of factors led to the Congressional Progressive Caucus PAC rescinding the endorsement of Mondaire Jones,” PAC’s executive director, Evan Brown said.

Brown added the move “was a unanimous decision of our PAC board.”

Jones first stepped on the political scene after being elected in 2020 following an influx of progressive activists after the death of George Floyd. Being one of the first openly gay Black members of Congress, Jones supported Medicare for All, the Green New Deal, and defunding the police. His reign fell short after losing a re-election bid in 2022, but he is now running for a second term against Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.)

After Jones made headlines for supporting Bowman’s opponent, George Latimer, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) took to Twitter after retweeting a New York Times article, calling for Democrats to unite. “Jamaal Bowman has earned support across the entire Democratic Party – from House leadership and the Congressional Black + Progressive Caucuses to Labor + grassroots – bc he is a proven, effective,& beloved leader,” she wrote.

“Dem unity means supporting Bowman. That’s how we win in November.”

Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) also knocked Jones’ decision, calling it “horrific” and believes his choice is “politically expedient.”

“Honestly, I’m just so disgusted by it,” Jayapal said. “This is a former colleague of his, an incumbent member who is a top-priority candidate for us, an incumbent for us in the Progressive Caucus.”

She continued by stating the group stands “firmly behind Jamaal Bowman” and they will do “everything we can to help Jamaal win.”

In the interim, Jones seems to have “no regrets” on his decision to support Latimer, as he says he has “known and worked with George Latimer for years.” Jones expressed the different viewpoints he has from Bowman, especially towards Israel.

“I have been horrified by his recent acceptance of the DSA endorsement, his denial of the sexual assault of Israeli women by Hamas on Oct. 7, and his rush to call for a ceasefire before Israel could hardly begin to defend itself against the worst assault on Jews since the Holocaust,” he said. “There is nothing progressive about rushing to call for a cease-fire in the days following Oct. 7.”

He also said he feels it is his “prerogative to play a dispositive role in ending this long, painful nightmare that we have been experiencing since Oct. 7,” according to The Hill.

A number of fellow Democrats jumped in to defend Bowman, including Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) and Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) who was “appalled” at Jones’ decision, calling it “disgusting.”

