Money by Selena Hill Financial Experts Warn That ‘Moneymaxxing’ Alone Cannot Build Wealth The new viral trend is helping consumers rethink spending, but experts say it takes more than saving money to generate wealth







Moneymaxxing is the new buzzword flooding social media algorithms. The viral trend encourages consumers to get the maximum value from every dollar by cutting unnecessary expenses, using rewards programs, reducing impulse purchases, and moving cash into high-yield savings accounts. The trend has gained traction, especially among younger adults looking for practical ways to manage and optimize their finances. But while the strategy can help people become more conscious about their spending habits, financial experts say there is a major difference between saving money and building wealth.

“It has likely risen in popularity as young people are searching for ways to get ahead financially,” Corey Bates, a financial and investment adviser at Solomon Financial, told Yahoo Finance.

Bates said younger consumers are increasingly aware of inflation and the rising cost of living, making intentional money management especially important as they build a financial foundation.

Mical Jeanlys-White, the founder of WealthMore and host of the All The Wealth podcast, told CBS Philadelphia that the moneymaxxing conversation often stops before reaching the most important part of wealth building: investing.

“It’s putting your focus on, ‘Hey, where can I save?’ What it’s lacking is, ‘How do I put my money to work?’” he said.

Jeanlys-White also pointed to the financial pressure many households are experiencing. “Everyone is paying more for their basic necessities,” she said. “Inflation is a pay cut. It’s invisible, but you are feeling it.”

According to her, cutting subscriptions, choosing store brands, and avoiding unnecessary purchases can free up cash, but those strategies alone do not necessarily create long-term wealth.

“That’s the investing piece that’s missing,” Jeanlys-White said. “Figure out how to make sure you have enough money to save and invest.”

Her advice reframes moneymaxxing from a lifestyle of constant penny-pinching into a broader wealth-building strategy. The goal is not simply to hold onto more money, but to create a system that lets those dollars grow over time.

For consumers trying to build financial stability, experts recommend understanding where your money is going, focusing on reducing high-cost debt, building an emergency fund, and developing a consistent savings and investment strategy.

“I always say take it off the top,” Jeanlys-White said, recommending that consumers prioritize saving and investing before spending the remainder of their income.

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