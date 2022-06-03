Mo’Nique Calls Out D.L. Hughley’s ‘Tender’ Response to Her Making Fun of His Stage Name

The recently ignited war between comedians Mo’Nique and D.L. Hughley shows no signs of slowing down after the original Queen of Comedy took to Instagram Live to call out the Original King of Comedy.

Mo’Nique and her husband, Sidney Hicks, posted a live video calling out Hughley amid their feud over who was actually headlining a recent comedy show in Detroit, Yahoo News reported. During the live read session, Mo’Nique followed up Hughley’s defensive response to her mocking his stage name of “D.L.”

“Well, I thought I was coming back being clever, making a joke. ‘Cause you know back in the day when somebody was on the DL, you know what they were,” Mo’Nique sarcastically said.

“I don’t think you’re a homosexual man. I was making a joke,” she said, adding, “I can’t believe you got tender.”

Mo’Nique went on to reveal her issues with Hughley, including a quarrel she had with his radio co-host, who said “would you rather” joke about having sex with the Precious star in addition to other quips about the actress/comedian.

“See you got tender after you talked for years. So let me be clear to you babies watching,” Mo’Nique said.

“Saturday night, I don’t care where I went up on that stage, I was going to hand D.L. Hughley his a– because through the years I’ve listened to this man speak so freely about my poor decisions, my life choices. And he spoke as if we had a conversation sitting down talking.”

Over on his radio show, Hughley claimed he hadn’t seen Mo’Nique in years but admitted to going to her house a few years back after being invited. Hughley admitted to distancing himself from Mo’Nique over the industry rumors about her being difficult.

But after sharing the stage with her in Detroit last week, Hughley said working with Mo’Nique was a “mistake,” “an occupational hazard,” and called her “a queen of ashes.”