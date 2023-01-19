Hip, Hip Hoorae! Monique Francis Appointed Head of Marketing at Issa Rae’s Hoorae Media

Hip, hip, Hoorae!

Hoorae Media, a media production company started by actress Issa Rae in 2020, has appointed Monique Francis as its head of marketing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOORAE, An Issa Rae Company (@hooraemedia)

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Francis’ new role will require her to oversee marketing strategy and operations for the company’s film and TV, audio (Raedio), and management (ColorCreative) divisions.

As part of her duties, Francis will report to both Rae, who is the company’s CEO, and Kaylin Cotton, the chief of staff at Hoorae.

“I’m thrilled to have Monique join the HOORAE team as we solidify our footprint in the marketing and brand services space,” Rae said in a statement. “She is exactly the kind of passionate thinker and ambitious leader we need to build out this arm. Come see about her!”

“I have immense respect for what Issa and the team at HOORAE have built, and I’m excited to join them in this role,” Francis said.

“It’s a privilege to bring my experience working at the intersection of entertainment, brands, and marketing to help grow HOORAE’s portfolio of brands and expand its footprint in the marketing world,” she added.

Before entering her new position as marketing lead for Rae’s media production company, Francis most recently worked as a client strategist for the entertainment division of UTA’s MediaLink, which has been credited as one of world’s most trusted and connected strategic advisory firms for media and marketing.

Francis also stood in the role as co-head of content for CAA Brand Consulting, a position where she collaborated with mega companies like JP Morgan Chase and Coca-Cola.

The executive holds a title as a founding member of the Social Change Fund, an initiative working to fight against systemic racism along with other organizations with a mission to support communities of color. Additionally, Francis sits on the advisory board for the Latino Film Institute, while maintaining her role as an adviser for the social impact app CommunityX.