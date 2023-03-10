No More Open Marriage? Mo’Nique Admits She ‘Grew Out of’ Open Marriage With Husband

Things are looking extremely good for the once “blacklisted” comedian, Mo’Nique.

Mo’Nique has been busy making movies and making moves – and in the process, she’s growing in more ways than one. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she admitted that she “grew out of” her open relationship with her husband and manager, Sidney Hicks.

It’s no secret that Mo’Nique and her husband had an open relationship. They even had a podcast specifically on the topic, Mo’Nique & Sidney’s Open Relationship, that was a weekly production. Just like the podcast, there’s no longer an open relationship. Just the two of them.

The couple stated that the open relationship was initially Mo’Nique’s idea. But that mindset on marriage has shifted to one of monogamy for the pair.

“Life began to happen,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

“I began to see a strength I had never seen before. He loved me at my worst. I didn’t want to sacrifice that just for a lay. So I grew out of that.”

Less than two weeks ago, the trailer was released for her next project, My Name Is Mo’Nique, a stand-up special set to premiere on Netflix on April 4. She also spoke about how her previous issue with the streaming giant was resolved.

“We sat down with our attorneys, they had their attorneys, you go to mediation, and we were able to come up with something that everybody was good with. I think when adults come together in the room and sit down and have a reasonable conversation and a logical conversation, you work things out.”

Mo’Nique’s problem with Netflix was well-documented. In 2017, Netflix offered her $500,000 to do a stand-up special. She was offended and felt that because she was a Black woman, she wasn’t offered the same amount as other comedians. She included Amy Schumer, Chris Rock, and Dave Chappelle as her examples.

Feeling that they did not try to negotiate in good faith, she sued Netflix in 2019. A federal judge agreed with her and the lawsuit was settled out of court in June 2022.

Now, her fans will see her on Netflix next month!