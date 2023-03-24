Mo’Nique Returns to Standup In Netflix Special, ‘My Name Is Mo’Nique’

Mo’Nique, the comedian, is back like she never left.

Netflix is giving fans a first look at her new comedy special, which debuts April 4, a year after her lawsuit against the streaming giant.

On Wednesday, Netflix released the official trailer for “My Name Is Mo’Nique,” which was filmed at Georgia State University’s Rialto Center for the Arts on October 29, ET reports.

“Why did I title this special My Name Is Mo’Nique? I give y’all my word, after 72 minutes, y’all gon’ know why this s**t is called My Name Is Mo’Nique,” the Oscar-winning actress jokes in the teaser.

“Y’all might say, ‘Damn, we didn’t know we was gonna find out all that!’ Yes, my name is Mo’Nique. This one right here is personal.”

The special was directed by L. Frazier and executive produced by Mo’Nique and her husband, Sidney Hicks, and tells the story of her rise to fame from her native Baltimore.

“When you walk away from this one, when you’ve turned your TV off from this one, you’ll say, ‘Now we understand that woman,'” Mo’Nique says in the trailer.

“For 32 years, I have been funny, and I’m grateful for that gift. But this show right here really allows you to understand why I swing like I swing… There are things I’m going to say in this comedy special that I thought I would take to my grave.”

Mo’Nique rise through Hollywood came as a comedian, appearing in roles on hit sitcoms like Moesha before starring in her spin-off The Parkers alongside Countess Vaughn. Mo’Nique is also part of The Original Queens of Comedy, the classic American stand-up comedy film released in 2000 that served as an all-women-led spinoff to The Original Kings of Comedy.

Her latest special comes after Mo’Nique filed a lawsuit against Netflix accusing the streamer of discrimination, The Los Angeles Times reported. The actress and comedian spoke openly about mending fences with Netflix as well as Lee Daniels and Tyler Perry after a years-long feud with the filmmaker