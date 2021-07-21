Mo'Nique Smells Sunshine After Using Tabitha Brown's Seasoning

Leave it up to Mo’Nique to give Tabitha Brown’s new seasoning the rave review we were all waiting for.

The Oscar-winning actress took to Instagram to share her experience with using Brown’s new all-purpose Sunshine seasoning.

“A LITTLE BIT OF SUNSHINE,” Mo’Nique captioned her four-minute video testimonial. “Hey my sweet babies. CHICKPEA HASH. Now that is what it turned out to be.”

In the comical review, Mo’Nique explains how she intended on making the same chickpea scramble that Brown made in one of her cooking videos. However, after Mo’Nique made the executive decision to add tomato paste to her version of the recipe, it ended up becoming “chickpea hash.”

“Ohhhhh y’all talking about something delicious. @iamtabithabrown I am minding your business. I LOVE US 4REAL,” Mo’Nique added in the post.

In her video, Mo’Nique expressed her love for Brown’s new seasoning. While she mistakenly added an ingredient the recipe didn’t call for, she noted how good it still tasted because of Brown’s McCormick spice.

“And that’s your business. I love you!!! Thank you!!!” Brown commented on the supportive post.

It was earlier this month when Brown revealed that her signature spices sold out within 39 minutes of its release.

“Family!!!!! Y’all did it!!!!! SOLD OUT in 39 minutes,” Brown captioned a July 8 Instagram post. “Thank y’all so much for your support!! OOHH GOD I THANK YOU.”

“I am overwhelmed by the response to #SunshineSeasoning,” Brown added. “Unfortunately, it is all sold out, but we’re working to blend another batch! Stay tuned for updates this Fall.”

Now with Mo’Nique’s testimonial, even more consumers are looking to get their hands on Brown’s Caribbean-inspired seasoning made with garlic, ginger, and with flavors of pineapple and mango.