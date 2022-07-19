Mo’Nique On Board to Film First Netflix Stand-Up Special and a Netflix Movie Is On the Way

After much back and forth and a lawsuit settlement, Mo’Nique has not only made up with Netflix but has also announced that she is reconnecting with another former adversary, Lee Daniels, for two projects on Netflix.

Mo’Nique will perform a stand-up special and appear in a movie directed by Daniels. She appeared on Netflix’s Twitter account for an important notification.

“Hey y’all it’s your girl Mo’Nique and I’m excited to say that I’ll be shooting my first Netflix special, in addition to reuniting with my friend, Director Lee Daniels on the Netflix film The Deliverance. You won’t want to miss either of them, so stay tuned! Thank you all and I love y’all to life!”

Thrilled to announce that Netflix is the home for the next original stand-up special from the groundbreaking, trailblazing, and iconic Mo’Nique! pic.twitter.com/VzBJ1H92RH — Netflix (@netflix) July 19, 2022

Variety reported that last month, the comedian reportedly settled a race and sex discrimination suit against the streaming giant. She initially filed a lawsuit in November 2019 alleging she was only offered $500,000 in a “lowball” offer for a comedy special in 2018. She argued that Amy Schumer was offered $11 million, and Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock were both offered $20 million.

The comedy special is scheduled to be filmed in Atlanta.

Mo’Nique is slated to star in The Deliverance, which Daniels will direct. Also starring in the film is Andra Day, Glenn Close, Aunjanue Ellis, Caleb McLaughlin, Tasha Smith, Omar Epps, Demi Singleton, Miss Lawrence, and Anthony B. Jenkins. A frightening true story inspires the film. Day will play Ebony, a Black mother who fights for her life, faith, and children’s souls after discovering that a demonic presence haunts their new home.

