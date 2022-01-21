Monitor Your Health And Fitness Goals With This Smartwatch

Wearable technology has evolved since its early days. Early iterations of fitness trackers were limited to simple pedometers people strapped to their hips. From there, they evolved to watch form, where the screens showed time, along with the number of steps taken.

That has since changed.

Smartwatches today double as personal fitness-tracking hubs that allow users to track nearly every health metric. The Touch Screen Smartwatch, which features a 1.75” HD screen, is available for a limited-time price of $53.95. That’s a savings of 52% from its MSRP ($113).

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a fitness metric this device can’t track. In addition to its fitness-tracking capabilities, this watch is capable of making and receiving calls, and receiving and sending text messages. It will also deliver text and call alerts and is Bluetooth 5.0 compatible.

With the Touch Screen Smartwatch, you can track nearly everything you can think of. Get intuitive health monitoring that measures blood pressure, heart rate, oxygen levels, and your sleep quality and duration.

There are also ways to track calories, steps walked, and flights of stairs climbed. With Bluetooth 5.0, music can be streamed from your watch to your Bluetooth-compatible headphones. And what good is a feature-packed smartwatch if it isn’t safe to take outside? The touch screen smartwatch features an IP67 waterproof rating, which means it’s safe for rainy-day workouts.

This device has a 230mAh battery capacity that gives it a running life of three days of use. It only takes 120 minutes to achieve a full charge.

Wearable technology has been a game-changer for those who want to keep up-to-date with their health and track their levels of activity. It’s also a great way for those who want to jumpstart a healthy lifestyle. Slice off more than half the MSRP, and purchase the Touch Screen Smartwatch today for $53.95 to take your fitness tracking to another level.

Prices subject to change.