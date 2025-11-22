Now You Can Play Monopoly: Wu-Tang Clan Style

All hip-hop and Wu-Tang Clan fans can make it a game night with the upcoming release of “Monopoly: Wu-Tang Clan Edition.”

According to Bleeding Cool, the release from Op Games will have your holiday parties lit with the latest Monopoly game that takes the rules and protocol of the original board game, but replaces them with items and places associated with the Staten Island hip-hop collective.

The Wu-Tang Edition of the classic board game can be purchased via pre-order, with the game set to be shipped in December, just in time to gather friends and family to play along with you for the holidays.

“Three decades later, The Wu-Tang Clan remains a household name, well-known by fans of all ages,” said Dane Chapin, CEO of The Op, in a written statement. “We are thrilled to merge one of the most influential Hip-Hop groups of all time with one of America’s favorite tabletop games in this new edition of Monopoly: Wu-Tang Clan Edition, and we’re so excited to see this title span generations and entertain the whole family.”

The game promises to take you through some of the group’s tour stops, including a stop in St. Louis on Aug. 30, 2022, up until the collective’s recent Las Vegas Residency. There are six custom sculpted tokens, featuring the Wu-Tang symbol, killer bee, nunchucks, record, microphone, and samurai sword. You will also see poster art from some of Wu-Tang Clan’s shows throughout the world and showcase some of the group’s moments captured on the game’s exclusive Community Chest and Chance Cards.

The board game can be purchased through the Wu-Tang Clan website, where only 720 units are available for pre-sale. The games are expected to ship in the first week of December.

Features include:

Custom Wu-Tang Game Board

3 Exclusive Wu Monopoly Tokens: the Boot, Sword, and Vinyl limited to the first 500 orders

28 Title Deed Cards

16 Enter the Wu-Tang Cards

16 Wu-Tang Community Cards

32 Houses renamed Gold Singles

12 Hotels renamed Platinum Singles

Money, Dice, Rules

Stunning Poster Art From Wu-Tang’s Epic Tour Stops

