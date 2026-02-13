Montell Jordan Feels ‘Fantastic’ After Beating Second Cancer Diagnosis

Montell Jordan is celebrating a powerful milestone after defeating cancer for the second time, revealing he received the life-changing news on Christmas Day.

The “This Is How We Do It” singer recently opened up alongside his wife, Kristin Jordan, about overcoming a second battle with prostate cancer, People reports. After initially recovering from stage 1 prostate cancer in early 2024, he was later diagnosed with an “aggressive” stage 2 form and underwent radiation treatment, ultimately receiving the news in December 2025 that he was cancer-free.

“Christmas Day we found out that we are undetected, cancer-free,” Montell, 57, shared. “We’re finally at an all-clear and I feel fantastic.”

“Following the roller coaster ride of becoming a two-time cancer survivor, standing in my home on Christmas Day, surrounded by my kids and my grandkids, to get the call on that morning was surreal,” he added. “It’s almost like it’s still unbelievable that we’re at this place right now, but we’re just super, super grateful.”

Kristin now sees it as “the best Christmas ever.”

After beating cancer twice in under two years, Montell Jordan says he’s focused on keeping it from returning by making major lifestyle changes, including eliminating sugar and dairy, staying consistent with exercise, and leaning on the support of his wife, who has adopted the same healthy habits alongside him.

“Everything that we do, we have to do in tandem and in unison in order for it to last,” she said. “We better take care of these temples that we have because we only get one, right? So for us, those lifestyle changes helped in our journey, but they will help limit us from having other sickness or other issues further down the line.”

After surviving two bouts with cancer, Montell says the journey deepened their bond and fueled their advocacy for early detection. The longtime couple, who married in 1994, are sharing their story in honor of National Marriage Week, observed Feb. 7–14.

“We are not only looking to help preserve family legacy during National Marriage Week, but we’re also trying to help save lives,” Montell said. “Early detection saves lives. That was the thing that we kind of hang our hat on, that this journey isn’t really even about us. I believe if God can get it through us, he’ll get it to us. And so the fight came to us so that we can help save other men’s lives by making them aware.”

“Right. It’s not about us,” Kristin shared. “It’s really about how many people that we can share with and help.”

