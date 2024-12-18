Montell Jordan Says Faith In God and Early Detection Helped Him Beat Prostate Cancer

Former Def Jam recording artist Montell Jordan revealed that early detection and his faith in God led him to beat prostate cancer.

The R&B singer, who celebrated his 56th birthday on Dec. 3, told TMZ Hip-Hop that he had a prostatectomy surgery about six weeks ago. He credited finding out about it early, along with proactive doctors, for saving his life.

The “This is How We Do It” artist, who is now a practicing preacher, wants to encourage others to get early screenings and use his experience with the deadly disease as a talking point.

He told TMZ Hip-Hop that he is working on a documentary to try to remove the stigmas associated with people going for their health screenings. He is also working on a Christmas project.

In am touching post released on the singer’s birthday, he announced to his 215,000-plus Instagram followers that he had just beat cancer.

In the video, he talked, via sheets of paper reminiscent of this famous scene in Love Actually, about the cancer being discovered in January 2024 and how he defeated it after having his prostate removed on Nov. 4.

“JESUS saved my soul,” he expressed. “EARLY DETECTION saved my life.”

Jordan also implored others to help him get his documentary done but also making sure he brings to the attention of people not going for early screenings to catch any possible traces of the deadly disease.