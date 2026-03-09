News by Jeroslyn JoVonn More Black Fathers Take Active Roles In The Birth Process Thanks To New Programs And Advocacy As the medical community works to combat the Black maternal health crisis, there are growing efforts to get more Black fathers involved.







As health professionals and advocates work to address the Black maternal health crisis, there are growing efforts to equip Black fathers with the tools to play a more active role in the birthing process.

Through government-funded initiatives and expanded nonprofit support, more Black fathers are becoming active participants in the pregnancy journey, the Orlando Sentinel reports. Organizations like the National Healthy Start Association, founded in 1998 to improve infant and maternal health outcomes, now employ “fatherhood practitioners” at its 116 project sites.

These specialists, alongside case managers, provide resources such as webinars, text-based support services, and even cooking classes designed for expectant fathers. Kenneth Scarborough, who has served as the organization’s fatherhood and men’s health consultant for a decade, says he has seen a growing emphasis on involving male partners in efforts to support pregnant women’s health.

“There’s more research that is being done to be able to change those narratives, without a shadow of a doubt,” Scarborough said. “The challenge with that is still getting these institutions to understand the value of making sure that Dad is there and he is at the table.”

JaKobi Burton is among a growing number of Black fathers taking a hands-on approach to parenthood from the very beginning. The first-time dad began preparing months ahead of his child’s birth by joining Dads to Doulas, an initiative created by Dear Fathers that trains expectant Black fathers to provide physical, emotional, and spiritual support before, during, and after childbirth.

“I want you to know that I was involved and that I was looking out for you from the very beginning, and I’m always going to be your biggest protector,” Burton tells his 1-month-old daughter. “That’s what I did from the beginning of this experience, trying to learn as much as I could.”

Despite growing initiatives, barriers within the healthcare system remain. Ndidiamaka Amutah-Onukagha, founder and director of the Center for Black Maternal Health and Reproductive Justice at Tufts University, says Black fathers are often left “on the fringes of the conversation” in medical settings and are frequently stereotyped as “scary and rough.” She noted that many fathers report being ignored in exam rooms, even though research shows paternal involvement is directly linked to better outcomes.

Deborah Frazier, CEO of the National Healthy Start Association, said medical institutions must move past stigmas around paternal participation, as Black and brown fathers still face persistent stereotypes of absenteeism.

“We have data and interviews with fathers, and those fathers have told us that they wanted to be there with their partners, and they wanted to be present for their births,” Frazier said.

