Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Morehouse College Receives $5M Endowment From Retired Walgreens CEO In Honor Of Mentor The scholarship will go toward financially struggling Morehouse students majoring in business and STEM.







Morehouse College has received a $5 million endowment scholarship from L. Daniel Jorndt, retired Walgreens CEO, to honor his old mentor.

Jorndt wanted the endowment to pay tribute to Marion E. Williams, his first boss and beloved mentor. The scholarship will help many financially stricken students majoring in Business and Technology/STEM at the all-men’s HBCU.

Jorndt credited his career success to his first professional experience working at Williams’ pharmacy in Des Moines, Iowa. While Jorndt went on to become the first non-familial CEO of the drugstore chain, he never forgot the lessons and faith instilled in him by Williams.

“Marion was a remarkable individual who had the ability to bring out the best in people. He was a coalition builder who nurtured future leaders of different races, ethnicities, and economic backgrounds and encouraged them to work together to improve the community,” Jorndt said in a press release.

While both men graduated from the Drake University School of Pharmacy, Jorndt decided to give back to Morehouse. His mentor was dedicated to public service and uplifting the Black community within and beyond the medical field.

Jorndt added, “It was Williams’ life of service that inspired me and my wife, Patricia, to give this gift to Morehouse College. Morehouse is an institution that is mission-driven to develop service-minded leaders.”

Williams’ family also expressed their appreciation to Jorndt for honoring their deceased loved one. While noting his “lifetime friendship” with and pride for the ex-CEO, the family emphasized Williams’ unyielding support of Black people’s economic upliftment.

“He firmly believed that Black economic advancement was a key pillar in building bridges of reconciliation and overcoming racial division, so this gift to support scholars in Business and Technology/STEM is a beautiful tribute in his honor,” shared Rev. Julie Williams Staples, J.D.

For Morehouse, the school thanked the Jordnt family for their monetary gift. The HBCU also explained how this crucial endowment will fulfill the dreams of men who want to obtain a Morehouse education.

“This $5 million scholarship from Dan and Patricia Jorndt will be a lifeline for students facing financial hardships who dream of earning a Morehouse degree but cannot afford tuition. Morehouse produces Black male excellence at scale and is the leading gateway to social mobility for Black men,” said David A. Thomas, Ph.D. president of Morehouse College. “Not only will this gift change the lives of our students, but it will also help Morehouse continue to produce a pipeline of men who lead and serve with distinction and strive to build bridges of unity and equity in the world.

RELATED CONTENT: Google Calendar Users Noticed The Disappearance Of Black History Month, They Weren’t Happy