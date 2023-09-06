Morehouse Grads Shape Their Black-Owned Marketing Agency Around HBCU Culture

Desmond Attmore and Brian “Bwrightous” Wright are the founders of Six Degrees Marketing, an Atlanta-based agency that’s become a go-to for global talent and brands.

The college-buddies-turned-business-partners have found success in marketing through their genuine connection with HBCU culture as Morehouse graduates. Since launching their Black-owned creative agency a year before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Attore and Wright have brought notable campaigns to Atlanta that used to only take place in larger markets like Los Angeles and New York City.

Together, Attmore and Wright are creating not only jobs and internship opportunities but a new lane for young creatives in the ATL who once had to travel outside the city to gain the same high-level entertainment marketing experience they’re getting at Six Degrees.

It’s a foundation built off their HBCU experience and their ability to authentically engage and resonate with multicultural Gen Z and millennial audiences.

“There are a lot of people within our direct HBCU community that we’ve grown up with who have also grown within their respective careers. So, because, we’ve been building these relationships since we’ve been kids at Morehouse, we are able to run plays supporting one another’s projects and overall careers,” Wright tells BLACK ENTERPRISE.

“These authentic relationships have translated into so many wins for Six Degrees and we couldn’t have done it without our HBCU network.”

In four years of operating, Six Degrees has won key accounts with HBO, Amazon, SoundCloud, Sprite, BET, Nike, NFL, Pandora, Uninterrupted, Instagram, Foot Locker in ways that have established the burgeoning brand as the next-generation marketing heavy hitter.

The duo started 2023 leading the “Origins” campaign for NFL Consumer Products that highlighted Latinx fashion designers with a capsule campaign for this year’s Super Bowl. Six Degrees also became the experiential agency behind LeBron James’ tequila, Lobos.

They closed out 2022 producing HBCU Homecoming with Drake and Pandora where they surprised over 6,000 fans at the Forbes arena at Morehouse College with performances from 21 Savage, Lil Yachty, Rae Sremmurd, Trinidad James, and Rubi Rose.

With more major brands looking for organic ways to connect with the young Black community, Six Degrees has been able to thrive.

“Authentic storytelling is key to effectively reaching the Black community,” Attmore says.

“In a time where social justice issues have been heightened over the past few years, people of color and other underrepresented communities see right through poorly executed campaigns.”

It’s a style of work the duo created while in college working under Mike WILL Made It’s‘ “Ear Drummer” label. Attmore and Wright helped develop artists like Sremmurd and handled the label’s marketing and promotion, which started “a ripple effect” on building their strong network of celebrities, influencers, and former college friends in the entertainment industry.

“We’ve grown up with our network of friends who are now decision-makers at major companies so are able to create opportunities among ourselves, which then results in other opportunities by word-of-mouth outside of our network when we execute really good work,” Wright explains.

“The key is creating a strong network of contacts throughout your career, especially when you start out. because, eventually, you will be able to make opportunities blossom as you navigate and grow throughout your journey.”

After massive growth in a few short years, Six Degrees is finally working to open its first official headquarters in the heart of Atlanta with a new office space of 4,500 square feet. The millennial founders are a testament to the power of community and building your network in the classroom.

