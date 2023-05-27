Jalen Brown Flexes As First Morehouse Graduate With Journalism Degree

Morehouse graduate Jalen Brown is now the first student to receive a journalism degree from the university, according to HBCU Gameday.

The sentence sounds out of place given the year but it’s true. On May 21, Brown tweeted, “My name is Jalen Brown and I am the FIRST person to receive a Journalism degree in Morehouse College’s 156-year history.”

Racking up over 13 million views in a single day, many people were surprised at this discovery. However, his statement was confirmed by Emmy-award-winning journalist and professor at Morehouse College Nicole F. Carr in a congratulatory tweet to the graduate.

Proud of you, Jalen.

Happy to have had you in my classroom for two semesters-watching you thrive in your newsroom internships, grow as a writer and think critically about the ways in which we tackle our industry issues today.

You are a strong storyteller. @Morehouse is proud. 🙌🏾 https://t.co/423INCvVwB — Nicole Carr (@NicoleFCarr) May 21, 2023

While Morehouse has certainly produced a long list of award-winning journalists, the school has never offered a journalism degree until recently.

The HBCU expanded its previous Sports Journalism minor into the Journalism in Sports, Culture, and Social Justice major. This move was spearheaded by the NBA’s very own Michael Jordan, who did so by launching an initiative to fight systemic racism. This initiative, which is called the Black Community Commitment, is centered on social and economic justice and race education and awareness.

“Education is crucial for understanding the Black experience today,” Michael Jordan said after his $1million donation to Morehouse College to jumpstart the program in a quote shared by HBCU Gameday.

“We want to help people understand the truth of our past, and help tell the stories that will shape our future.”

Morehouse College accompanies the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African American History and Culture and the Ida B. Wells Society in receiving gifts for its role in developing the Black experience, according to HBCU Gameday.

While Brown is the first graduate from Morehouse with a degree in Journalism, this program ensures that he will not be the last, paving the way for many other aspiring journalists.

