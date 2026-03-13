Education by Jameelah Mullen Earl G. Graves School Of Business Dean, Royce Burnett, Inducted Into Oklahoma State Accounting Hall Of Fame Dr. Royce Burnett has served as dean of the school at Morgan State University since 2024.







Dr. Royce Burnett, Ph.D., dean of the Earl G. Graves School of Business and Management at Morgan State University, has been inducted into the Wilton T. Anderson Accounting Hall of Fame at Oklahoma State University (OSU). The award recognizes OSU alumni for their outstanding contributions to the accounting profession.

“Receiving this recognition is one that is deeply meaningful to my professional and academic journey as an accountant and higher education administrator,” Burnett said in a statement. “To be recognized in this way affirms the work I’ve dedicated to the accounting profession, my students, and the broader business and social communities. This honor motivates me to continue striving to bring excellence to the classroom and to remain committed to mentoring the next generation of professional and academic accounting leaders, both of which will, undoubtedly, prove instrumental in serving the community with integrity and purpose.”

Since taking on the role at Morgan State University in 2024, Burnett has elevated the HBCU’s business school on the national stage, positioning it as a premier destination for students seeking top-tier education and mentorship in business and finance.

Under his leadership, Graves School has become Morgan’s most highly enrolled institution. The school’s MBA program is ranked No. 54 nationally, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The HBCU recently formed a partnership with UNCF’s ACCLAIM (Accelerating Learning in Asset Investment Management) project, which aims to prepare students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities for leadership roles in the finance sector.

Prior to earning his Ph.D. in accounting from OSU in 2003, Burnett worked in public accounting and corporate finance. He worked at two Big Four accounting firms and two Fortune 500 companies. Prior to his appointment at Morgan, Burnett served at Old Dominion University, where he held the positions of professor and chair for the Strome College of Business’s School of Accountancy. He has also held administrative and faculty positions at Southern Illinois University, University of Miami, and Oklahoma State University.

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