Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Morgan State University On Track To Become Next HBCU With Research-1 Status The school expects to gain R-1 status by 2030.







Morgan State University is on track to accomplish a significant feat, becoming the next HBCU with Research-1 status.

The Baltimore-based institution embarked on a journey to reach R-1 status in 2020. At the time, the school’s president, David Kwabena Wilson, announced its quest to obtain a Research One Carnegie classification. Five years later, they are making significant progress in reaching this goal.

According to the Baltimore Banner, the school had only $17.2 million in research spending and 71 doctoral students in its 2020 graduating class. Now, the school has secured more than $65 million in research funding, with $10 million projected for 2026.

Morgan State has also increased its number of doctoral graduates, with 100 expected at next spring’s commencement. Wilson, who has led the HBCU since 2010, has grand hopes for Morgan State’s potential once it reaches R-1 status.

“We are very close to becoming a tenant on the penthouse level of research in this country,” explained Wilson. “When we get there, we won’t be like anyone else currently on that floor. We are distinctly Morgan.”

To reach this goal, the school increased the number of grant applications completed by faculty members, doubling the number of proposals within the five years. Wilson also sought investment from politicians and philanthropic leaders to fund the venture, not wanting to rely solely on state funding.

“You’ll never ever hear me asking the state to spend anything on Morgan,” added Wilson. “Instead, I ask them to invest in Morgan.”

Established in 1890 as the Centenary Biblical Institute, Morgan State has emerged as the largest historically Black institution in Maryland, with nearly 10,000 students enrolled. It currently holds an R2 status as a doctoral-degree-granting university.

Reaching R-1 status would significantly boost Morgan State’s competitiveness among other universities. The classification would also widen research opportunities, alongside a greater appeal to students and faculty.

The school has already improved its resources and buildings in its science departments. This includes not only its newly opened $171 million Health and Human Services building, but also a $337 million science center currently under construction. Upon completion, the 246,000-square-foot building will house the School of Computer, Mathematical and Natural Sciences.

The school expects to gain the Carnegie classification by 2030. It can also apply for the status during its round in 2028. If approved, it will become the second HBCU to hold the distinction currently. The only other HBCU with R-1 status remains Howard University.

State and local leaders have also championed this cause, such as Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.

“Baltimore knows that Morgan State is Baltimore’s University,” Scott said at the time. “This groundbreaking is the next step in Morgan’s transformation, an investment in STEM programs that the school is known for, and important progress on the road to becoming a top-tier, R1 research institution.”

The school intends to keep climbing no matter the political shifts that may cause challenges. Like many schools, especially HBCUs, Morgan State faced federal cuts prompted by the Trump administration. However, the HBCU’s leadership remains determined to elevate the school to R-1.

RELATED CONTENT: Trump Announces Federal Law Enforcement Surge In D.C., Pledges Removal of Homeless Encampments, Despite City’s 30-Year Low In Crime