Morgan State University Latest HBCU Impacted By Shooting

An active shooter is on Morgan State University campus, Baltimore police confirmed. According to NBC four students have sustained non-threatening gunshot wounds.

Authorities are urging people to avoid campus areas around “Thurgood Marshall Hall and the Murphy Fine Arts Center,” and to stay put in a protected area while police evacuate a dorm building where the suspected shooter is believed to have fled to, 11 News reported.

According to WBALTV, Morgan State University is not able to provide many details around the shooting, however, the institution is investigating.

News of the HBCU shooting began to spread across social media as users became aware of the incident.

“Active shooter on Morgan’s campus right now! 4 people shot,” Dr. Stacey Patton reported on her Facebook profile.

Another Facebook user urged followers to “Check on your people!”

ABC News reported from the scene of the shooting and received a firsthand account from a witness.

“The bullets hit the glass behind my head,” the unidentified witness said.

“It all happened so fast and you ain’t get a chance to react.”

Baltimore police are focused on apprehending the shooting suspect who is still on campus. At press time, the number of casualties increased from four victims to five, according to CBS and citizen reporting via X, formerly known as Twitter.

This mass shooting follows a shooting that took place Sept. 24 at Tuskegee University’s West Commons housing complex, according to HBCUBUZZ. Several people were injured in the situation with one person having life-threatening injuries.

The Jacksonville shooting massacre that occurred just one month ago at a Dollar General store where the shooting suspect attempted to gain entry onto Edward Waters University—another historically Black college and university—but was chased by a campus security guard, BLACK ENTERPRISE previously covered.

BE is covering this story closely and will provide up-to-date information as the story develops.

