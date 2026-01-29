Education by Jeroslyn JoVonn Morris Brown College Secures $810K In Funding From Government Grant, AME Church, and Rapper T.I. Morris Brown College secured $810,000 in funding from a government grant, the Sixth District of the AME Church, and rapper T.I.







The state of Georgia is backing Morris Brown College with more than $800,000 in funding to preserve the century-old HBCU’s legacy in Atlanta.

On Jan. 28, the school announced it received $810,000 in financial support, with $700,000 coming from a grant sponsored by U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams (GA-05) through the FY2026 Commerce, Justice, and Science Appropriations bill, signed into law on Jan. 23, 2026, 11 Alive reported. The HBCU also received $60,000 from the Sixth District of the AME Church, coinciding with its 145th anniversary, and a $50,000 donation from Atlanta rapper and producer T.I. to support endowment scholarships.

“At a time that Morris Brown College is witnessing great growth, support that helps to enhance our campus security will truly make a difference as we prioritize the safety of our students, faculty and staff,” said Morris Brown College President Dr. Kevin James. “As Morris Brown continues its resurgence, we are most appreciative of philanthropic support and will continue to be good ground for people to pour into.”

The grant will help Morris Brown develop coordinated emergency response plans, enhance safety awareness through media outreach, upgrade communications and public safety technology, conduct risk assessments, and train and hire additional safety personnel. The funding comes after Morris Brown, along with nearby HBCUs like Spelman, Morehouse, and Clark Atlanta, faced threats last year. Just last week, the college received a violent, racist threat sent to students via email.

“This $700,000 for Morris Brown College reflects a simple truth: Our students deserve to feel safe where they learn,” said Rep. Williams. “As our HBCUs continue to face increasing threats, these federal funds will support critical safety infrastructure so that students, faculty, and staff can learn and work in an environment that is secure, responsive, and prepared. I’m proud to stand with Morris Brown College and invest in the resilience and future of a campus that means so much to Georgia’s Fighting Fifth.”

