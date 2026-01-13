Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Interim Leadership Appointed At HBCU, But Former President Of Morris Brown College Isn’t Leaving Quietly Ex-Morris Brown President Kevin James called out the board's decision, calling it "deeply concerning."







As Morris Brown College announces that a new interim president will lead the HBCU, its former leader says he was fired for no cause.

The Atlanta University Center institution shocked community members with its push to distance itself from its longtime president, Kevin James, whom it thanked. It acknowledged Morris Brown for helping it reach its current point of fruition. The Morris Brown College Board of Trustees announced that one of its members, Ms. Nzinga Shaw, will assume the responsibilities of interim president.

The revived HBCU overcame years of accreditation issues before finally allowing students back on campus. Now, as it seeks to return to its former glory, the school is parting ways with the president who served it during this transition.

However, James has spoken out about his apparent firing, which came as a surprise to the educational leader as well. In a Facebook post, he wrote of the “deeply concerning” transition of power without an apparent reason.

“Today, the Morris Brown College Board of Trustees terminated my service as President without providing specific cause or substantive explanation,” wrote the academic leader. “This action is deeply concerning. Research and my lived experience demonstrate that many HBCUs have struggled with board overreach and interference. Unfortunately, those dynamics are evident in this situation.”

James has served as president of Morris Brown College for the past seven years. During his tenure, he helped the school in its reaccreditation efforts, which they finally secured after almost two decades in 2022. He further noted that news of his removal could jeopardize the school’s upcoming reaccreditation review.

“The timing of this decision is particularly troubling, as the institution is approaching its accreditation reaffirmation review in a few weeks,” detailed James.

In his public appeal, James also reminded the Morris Brown community of his work to lead the school into good standing. He emphasized enrollment growth, the return of financial aid for students, and the successful financial audits conducted by the school. Given the accolades he received during his tenure, he expressed concern about what might lead to his removal, especially at this crucial time for the school’s future.

He added, “It is important to note that I recently completed a successful annual evaluation and have received consistently strong performance reviews throughout my seven years of service. Morris Brown College has literally made history under my leadership as President…I dedicated myself fully to the restoration and resurgence of Morris Brown College, and I stand firmly behind the progress we achieved together.”

While James thanked the Morris Brown Community for allowing him to serve for years, others also noted that the Board’s hasty removal could impact the school’s future. Supporters of James highlighted the Board of Trustees’ apparent “lack of transparency” regarding what led to their unexpected decision.

One commenter wrote, “This lack of transparency from the Board of Trustees is precisely why institutions struggle to reach their full potential. Decisions made without explanation undermine trust, accountability, and progress you’ve made. We stand firm with you.”

Another added, “To dismiss a president with a valid contract, strong evaluations, and historic outcomes, especially on the eve of accreditation review, raises serious governance concerns that deserve scrutiny.”

James also noted that his removal also violates his existing contract with the HBCU, which states that he remains in leadership until 2029. Given this, he intends to “pursue all rights and remedies” in light of this legal violation. As his firing gained traction, a Board spokesperson released a statement.

“Dr. James has played a meaningful role in guiding the institution through critical seasons of growth, resilience, and transformation,” detailed the statement obtained by 11Alive. The Board thanks him for his dedication to the students, faculty, staff and alumni, and the broader Morris Brown College community, and wishes him well in his next chapter.”



