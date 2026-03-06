HBCU by Mitti Hicks Morris Brown College Awarded $1.5M Federal Funding For Hospitality Management Program The funding was secured thanks to support from Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff, according to the university.







Morris Brown College has been awarded $1.5 million in federal funding to support its hospitality management program.

According to university president Dr. Kevin James, Morris Brown College is one of the few universities that offers the degree and is currently the only HBCU in Georgia with the program.

“It’s much-needed funding to scale our academic profile for our institution,” James told Atlanta News First.

Added student Courtney Stanback, “I am hoping to work in the sports entertainment space, and Morris Brown is allowing me to learn the hospitality industry from a holistic standpoint.”

James, who stated that he is aiming for the college to become a top institution in the nation, was recently embroiled in controversy after the university’s board of trustees fired him as president.

On LinkedIn said the board terminated his service as president “without providing specific cause or substantive explanation.”

“This action is deeply concerning,” said James. “Research and my lived experience demonstrate that many HBCUs have struggled with board overreach and interference. Unfortunately, those dynamics are evident in this situation.”

James, who said his post as president ends in 2029, continued, “The timing of this decision is particularly troubling, as the institution is approaching its accreditation reaffirmation review in a few weeks […] I fully intend to pursue all rights and remedies afforded to me under that agreement.”

James said he led Morris Brown College to become the first HBCU to regain accreditation after nearly 20 years, restore access to Federal Financial Aid, grow enrollment from approximately 20 students to more than 540, and more.

The board of trustees reinstated him Jan.20 and acknowledged that it had not complied with the procedural and contractual requirements outlined in James’ employment agreement, 11 Alive reports.

