NBA Player Moses Moody Sued For Damage Done To Rented Condo

Golden State Warriors player Moses Moody has been taken to small-claims court after being sued for damage to a condominium he previously rented. The landlord claims he did not repair damage that led to a water leak.

According to SF Gate, the landlord of a Mission Bay condo unit, Amir Tabarrok, has accused Moody of damaging the “ceiling and walls due to water leak resulting from failure to run the required ventilation when doing laundry.” The landlord stated he had to replace the unit’s sheetrock, pay for water mitigation, and fix damaged hardwood floors. The lawsuit was filed Jan. 21.

Moody lived in the unit from August 2021 until October 2025.

Tabarrok stated that Moody owes him $19,557.33 for the cost of the repairs. The actual cost was $28,053.90, including unpaid rent, but after using the basketball player’s security deposit, plus interest, the price was reduced to what he says is owed. Included in the repair costs are damage to the bedroom carpets, hardwood floor, electrical switches, and kitchen backsplash. He also included damage caused by drilling holes in the walls and window frames.

Since the suit was filed in small-claims court, the statutory limit is $12,500, so that’s what he is hoping to be awarded.

Moody has been playing with the Warriors since 2021, after playing his collegiate career at the University of Arizona. During his last year in college, he won the SEC Freshman of the Year, making the SEC All-Freshman Team, and First-team All-SEC. He averaged 16.8 points and 5.8 rebounds while leading the Razorbacks to a 25-7 record, prompting him to forgo the next three years of college to enter the NBA Draft. After being drafted with the No. 14 overall pick, he won an NBA Championship in his rookie season.

