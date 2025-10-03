Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Seth Curry Joins Brother Stephen On Golden State Warriors The Currys are the third set of brothers to play on the same team for the upcoming NBA season







LeBron James may have his son, Bronny, as a teammate, but Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry now has his brother, Seth Curry, as his teammate!

The Golden State Warriors announced that the team signed Seth, the younger brother of Stephen, to a deal. This will be the first time the siblings will play on the same team at the same time. During the 2013-14 season, Seth was a member of the team’s G League squad, the Santa Cruz Warriors, where he averaged 19.7 points and 5.8 assists. He was an undrafted free agent out of Duke University.

From Competitor to Teammate 🤝 pic.twitter.com/mLEWQtsJH6 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 2, 2025

As the preseason begins, the Currys will be the third set of brothers to be teammates entering the 2025-26 season. Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and Franz and Moritz Wagner of the Orlando Magic are the other sets of brothers competing on the same team. If Seth is still on the roster on opening day, Stephen and Seth will become the 23rd different brother combination to have played on the same team in the same season, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Last season, the 35-year-old Seth played for the Charlotte Hornets, where he appeared in 68 games (starting 14 of them), while averaging 6.5 points and 1.7 rebounds in 15.6 minutes per game. He shot a league-high 45.6% from 3-point range (83-of-182).

During his 11-year NBA career, he has suited up for the likes of the Hornets, the Dallas Mavericks, the Brooklyn Nets, the Philadelphia 76ers, the Portland Trail Blazers, the Sacramento Kings, the Phoenix Suns, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Memphis Grizzlies. Playing in 550 games, he has averaged 10.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 22.5 minutes per game. His playoff averages (while playing with the Nets, 76ers, Mavericks, and Trail Blazers) were 11.6 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 26.1 minutes over 41 games.

