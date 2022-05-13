Mother-Daughter Duo To Graduate From HBCU Grambling State University

A mother and daughter from Monroe, Louisiana, are set to share the stage at Grambling State University’s commencement ceremony to accept their respective bachelor’s degrees.

Suzzon Jiles and her daughter, Trinity Jones, will graduate together at GSU’s Class of 2022 ceremony on May 12. Jiles will receive her bachelor’s in child development and Jones will be presented with her bachelor’s in biology, the school announced.

“Grambling State has changed my life,” jiles said. “I’m now educated and soon to be degreed!”

“I have enjoyed every connection I have made here, finding friends for a lifetime and a plethora of knowledge about early childhood education,” she added. “I’m very much grateful for that.”

Jiles shared her goals of running her own childcare business after growing up in a big family.,

“I was inspired to become a child care worker/owner after being number two of 10 siblings,” she said. “I helped my mom raise my younger siblings and loved teaching them as well. So, I’ve kind of been doing it most of my life.”

Jones thanked Grambling for aiding in her transition into adulthood.

“Coming to this institution has taught me leadership skills, time management, and how to grow as a young adult,” she said. “It also has taught me how to socialize with people after joining the prestigious sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha Inc.”

Jiles recalled how challenging it was to stay on top of her studies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There were many difficulties I faced working and going to school,” she said. “It was overwhelming at times being a wife and a working mother.”

“There were long hours spent studying, not to mention that COVID hit right when I enrolled at Grambling. I never got to enjoy my college experience, and I never even got to tour the campus. But thank God I made it this far, and I will continue.”