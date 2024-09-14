Sports by Mary Spiller Mother-Daughter Duo Make NFL History As Sports Agents Samira Jackson and Edy Lawson-Jackson are two of 88 women out of 994 total NFL sports agents.







Mother-daughter duo Edy Lawson-Jackson and Samira Jackson have made history in the National Football League. According to the Baltimore Sun, under the Affiliated Sports Advisors (ASA), they are the first mother-daughter duo to work as sports agents.

Lawson-Jackson is a Baltimore native who grew up with sports aspirations and a passion for writing, language, and history. After graduating from Baltimore City College in 1986, she attended Howard University to pursue her dream of becoming a sports and entertainment lawyer.

The same year that she graduated with her juris doctor, she went on to take and pass the bar exam on the first try while simultaneously being pregnant with Samira.

Mark Jackson, her ex-husband, told the Baltimore Sun, “Listen, it was impressive. I don’t know how else to describe it. That’s a commitment. In fact, they had an ambulance because she could’ve delivered early… and they may have needed to take her to a hospital.”

After working in a solo practice called the Law Office of E.A. Lawson-Jackson, LLC, Lawson-Jackson earned an NFL Players Association contract adviser certification in November 2010.

She explained that she saw the opportunity to finally make her dreams a reality and seized it.

“When I saw an opportunity… I said, ‘I’m going to get into the sports field… I’ve been wanting to do something with sports all my life,’” Lawson-Jackson said.

“I love watching sports. I love playing sports. I’ve got my daughter involved in sports. I was like, ‘I’m going to do this. I’m going to go ahead and take the exam to be a certified contract adviser for the NFL.”

Now, she’s made history alongside her daughter, Samira. Lawson-Jackson and her daughter have the same passion for sports and work as certified NFL agents. Not only are they the first mother-daughter duo, but they are also two of 88 women out of 994 total certified NFL agents.

The NFLPA’s Director of Player Programs and Engagement, Chineze Nwagbo, praised Edy and Samira to the outlet. Nwagbo said, “Edy is a great example, which means Samira will be two times better. We always hear of generational wealth, but in this case, it’s a generational opportunity, so I’m not surprised that they’re the first ever.”

RELATED CONTENT: Rich Paul Discusses Challenges As A Black Sports Agent While Promoting New Memoir