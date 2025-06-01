Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Mother-Daughter HBCU Grads Prove Its ‘Never Too Late’ To Get Schooled The duo sought inspiration from each other to keep going and obtain their degrees.







A mother-daughter duo turned HBCU graduates are letting others know about their shared purpose of education.

Angela Jones and Jordyn Jones are the latest graduates of Southern University and A&M College. However, their walks across the stage showcase a different journey, one that symbolizes their homegrown resilience and determination to reach this academic goal.

“It wasn’t just about walking across the stage,” Jordyn said, according to HBCU Gameday. “It was about walking in purpose — together.”

The two did not initially plan to always graduate at the same time. The elder Jones had already earned her Bachelor’s degree nearly three decades ago. Despite the gap, Angela sought to prove that the dream had only deferred.

“I always felt there was more I wanted to achieve academically,” she said. “I wanted to prove to myself and to my daughter that it’s never too late to pursue higher education.”

While she did not have to return for another diploma alongside her daughter, their journeys lined up for the Jones’ women to support one another through midterms and beyond.

“Supporting each other through school at the same time was a blessing,” Jordyn said. “We leaned on each other during tough assignments and moments of doubt. Whether it was a word of encouragement, a prayer or just knowing we weren’t alone, we kept each other going.”

In fact, it was her daughter’s matriculation through undergrad that inspired Angela to enroll back in. What she did not expect, however, was for the younger Jones to then find that drive from her.

“Her determination inspired me to keep going, even when things felt impossible,” explained Jordyn. “She taught me that with the right mindset and faith, you can overcome anything.”

This faith and familial support led to both of them accomplishing this feat, doing so together as they forge a new legacy.

This milestone means everything for our family,” expressed Angela. “It represents generational growth, breaking barriers and proving that dreams can be achieved no matter the circumstances. Growth doesn’t stop at any age. Your goals are still valid, no matter how much time has passed.”

Now, the Joneses are celebrating their double achievement as educated Black women with HBCU degrees. The mother-daughter duo hope to inspire other families to obtain an education if they feel called back to class.

