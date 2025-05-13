HBCU by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Mother-Son Duo Graduate From HBCU Together In Incredible Feat Of Determination The duo will walk the same stage to receive their secondary degrees at NCCU.







A mother and son duo will become HBCU graduates together as part of North Carolina Central University’s class of 2025.

The remarkable feat is a culmination of determination and resilience from both Tamika Stanton and her son, Tomantae Stanton-Jones, who she became pregnant with at just 15-years-old. Stanton-Jones’s parents were classmates at Hillside High School in Durham, North Carolina.

“This is a story for everyone to see,” said Stanton-Jones’ father, Leniel Jones, to ABC11. ” We were young. She was 15. I was 16. And he had every reason to not be where he is right now. And he didn’t let that happen…And she didn’t let that happen. It’s never too late.”

With grit and perseverance, Stanton did not let an unexpected pregnancy limit her academic ambitions. While embracing new motherhood, Stanton continued her educational journey, later obtaining her bachelor’s degree at the HBCU.

“Being in high school and pregnant was very challenging for me. It was my first real adult decision,” Stanton recalled.

Now, she will walk on the same stage as her son to receive her Master’s degree in social work, becoming a “Double Eagle” at NCCU. As for her son, the summa cum laude honoree has graduated from the HBCU’s law school.

Their journeys to academic achievement were not easy. Jones’ family moved to Connecticut, where legal troubles surrounded the young father. He served a three-year sentence in prison, forcing the two to never meet until Stanton-Jones turned 8. However, he supported his son as a determined co-parent.

When I came home, that’s when I really wanted to be in his life,” Jones explained. “I was young, so I wasn’t thinking as far as how important it was.”

Their commitment to raising their child led to his acceptance into UNC Chapel Hill as a Gates Scholar. His matriculation in undergrad also inspired Stanton to continue her own studies at NCCU.

“My ultimate goal was to be finished before he finished school because I was like, ‘Oh, he is killing it. I got to show him that I can do it,'” she said.

Now, the unbroken family of three has found success in their endeavors. Jones also own multiple restaurants while running a nonprofit for at-risk youth. As for the proud son, he remains in awe of how hard his mother has worked to obtain two degrees.

“It’s been a long journey. I’d say I’m super proud of my mom,” shared the law school grad.

While the duo celebrate their achievement, they provide hope for other families like them to strive for greatness no matter the journey.

RELATED CONTENT: North Carolina Central University Launches 1st Of Its Kind Artificial Intelligence Institute