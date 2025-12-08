News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Seen Wandering Naked In Chicago Screaming Justice For Her Daughter Teresa Martin has remained a vocal advocate for justice since her daughter was found dead in a hotel freezer in 2017.







The mother of Kenneka Jenkins, a Chicago teen who died in a hotel freezer, has gone viral for her own distressing moment.

Recent video footage spread of the grieving woman walking around the streets naked during the brisk Chicago winter. The footage displayed Jenkins’ mother, Teresa Martin, with cries of justice for her deceased child. Viewers can overhear Martin saying “Justice for Kenneka” and “justice for all.”

The unfortunate circumstance comes weeks after Martin posted another update about her continued quest for answers over Jenkins’ death. The grieving mother disclosed that she has not received any of her late daughter’s personal items since the day she died.

“They promised answers about my daughter’s death, but those promises were never kept,” Martin wrote, according to Shine My Crown.

Jenkins’ story made national headlines after the 19-year-old was found dead in a walk-in freezer at a Crowne Plaza Hotel in Chicagoland in September 2017. Footage showed the teenager walking the halls of the hotel, seemingly intoxicated. However, security video never confirmed how and when she entered the freezer.

The unusual case became even more controversial after officials ruled the death an accident. However, Martin refuses to believe her daughter’s death was purely unintentional, continuing to advocate for justice.

The family received a $10 million settlement after initially suing the hotel. However, Martin said her fight to seek justice for her daughter remains. She further critiqued how law enforcement handled the investigation, arguing that they pressured her and other family members into giving statements without their full awareness.

Others also found the investigation controversial, empathizing with Martin on its lack of resolve. Since her daughter’s widely known case, Martin has remained a staunch advocate for her late child.

However, many see this latest instance as an indicator of the emotional toll of this years-long journey. Neither the mother nor her representative has released a statement on the incident.

