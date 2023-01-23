Mother of Singer Sammie Charged With Murder, Kills Woman in Random Shooting

There is definitely nothing to like here. The mother of R&B singer Sammie is being charged with murder.

Angila Baxter is being charged with second-degree murder for the death of Nekaybaw Collier. According to Hollywood Unlocked, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said Baxter was randomly shooting at cars on Jan. 12. The 56-year-old claimed that she was being followed by several unidentified people, prompting her to start shooting at random cars in the Orlando area.

Unfortunately, one of the bullets fatally stuck Collier in the left abdomen. Police found her black 2015 Mercedes Benz wrecked on North Powers Drive and rushed her to the hospital, where she died.

Thanks to an eyewitness, Baxter was pointed out in a lineup and was said to have been “screaming expletives at random people in the area.” While detectives interviewed her, she claims to not remember the shootings, but admitted to shooting the gun in the air because a woman was following her. She also admitted to shooting at several other cars.

Baxter said she did not know the victim or any of the other owners of the cars she hit.

Collier was married with two children. According to Hollywood Unlocked, her husband, Kevin Moore, said she was out running errands at the grocery store, which is just a mile from their home. “My younger daughter thinks mommy is coming back from the store. It’s hard to explain that to a child,” Moore said.

Sammie posted a statement on Instagram, addressing the incident. “I would first like to express my most sincere condolences to the family of Mrs. Collier. I understand the severity of the allegations, but I do not have any additional information,” the singer wrote. “At this time, I respectfully request privacy for not only my family, but the family of Mrs. Collier. Thank you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAMMIE…I sing a bit 🎶 (@sammiealways)

The Sheriff’s Office also issued a statement saying, “We extend our deepest condolences to Nekaybaw’s family for the senseless killing of this young mother, wife, and daughter.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the Collier family for assistance with funeral costs. The page describes the mother of two as “a beautiful soul who would have given the shirt off of her back to care for the people that she loved.”

A source revealed Baxter is currently being held in the Orange County Jail without bond.