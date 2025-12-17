News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Mother Speaks Out After Son Taken By DHS Is Assaulted In Foster Care ‘My Child Is Not Protected’ A mother whose teenage son was removed from her home by DHS says he has been abused while in the agency’s care.







A mother in Oklahoma is speaking out, sharing a harrowing video of her son after he was assaulted in the foster care facility where he was placed following an incident in which she recorded him throwing rocks at her car.

A now-viral video captures the moment Chaquilla Ta’junea’s teenage son hurled rocks at her car as she and his three younger children cried inside. Ta’junea later wrote on Facebook, in a post shared by The Neighborhood Talk, that the incident was the final straw that led to her son’s removal from her home.

“This is why my son is out of my home,” she wrote. “Multiple episodes like this, and I have 3 younger kids, which you can hear them screaming in the video.”

Ta’junea later confirmed that after reporting the incident, her son was taken into custody by the Oklahoma Department of Human Services (DHS), stressing that no abuse or neglect occurred and that he is “just a child who needs help.”

“I’m just a mother working on trying to help my child, regardless if it’s with me or family,” she wrote. “My son is not being protected under DHS custody.”

Days later, Ta’junea shared a follow-up video showing her son bruised and bloodied during a video call, where he apologized and begged to come home after allegedly being physically assaulted at the DHS facility where he was placed. In the clip, she says she is documenting his injuries “in case anything happens” while he remains in state care, and that she is urgently working to have him removed from the foster placement and returned to safety.

“Dis is what DHS allow to go on in foster homes. My child is not protected at all,” she wrote in a post shared online.

Under Oklahoma law, once DHS takes custody of a child, the state assumes full responsibility for that child’s safety, stability, and well-being. Child welfare planning is guided by three core principles: safety, permanency, and overall well-being. Advocates have long raised concerns that older youth in DHS custody are especially vulnerable and often overlooked. Anyone with information or concerns about a child’s safety is urged to report it immediately to both DHS and local law enforcement.

