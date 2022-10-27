Mother Wanted for Murder After 5-Year-Old Son Found Dead Inside Suitcase -- She Believed He Was Possessed By 'Powerful Demonic Force’

A young boy’s dead body was discovered inside a suitcase in Indiana back in April 2022.

This week, police officials revealed that the mother of the boy is suspected of being involved in his death and she believed that demons possessed her son. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.

According to WGN 9, a boy who was found in a suitcase several months ago has been identified as 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan.

His mother, 37-year-old Dejaune Ludie Anderson is being sought by police officers after arresting 40-year-old Dawn Elaine Coleman on October 19 in San Francisco. Authorities were able to lift fingerprints from two trash bags found with the suitcase that matched both suspects. A match of Anderson’s fingerprint was discovered on June 29, while the one that matched Coleman’s was found on July 25.

ISP Makes Arrest in Case Involving Unidentified Child found in Suitcase Continues to Seek Public’s Help https://t.co/7Opt97XVXQ — Indiana State Police (@IndStatePolice) October 26, 2022

The Indiana State Police issued a release stating that arrest warrants were issued for both women on October 14 charging them with Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death, a Level 1 Felony, and Obstruction of Justice, a Level 6 Felony.

Court documents show that Anderson believed her son was possessed according to social media posts. Officials stated that the mother revealed through her Facebook and Twitter accounts between December 2021 and April 2022 that she believed her son was a demon and he needed to be killed or exorcised.

On January 5, she wrote in a post about hexes and curses, “protection spells” and “reversal spells” for Cairo. She also wrote, “I’m using my blood for this ritual.” Then on February 19, she posted that she had to raise her “frequency” to heal others and her ancestors. She was seeking to get in alignment to exorcise “a very powerful demonic force from within my son.”

There were also posts from March 15 and 18 as well as April 8 referring to different matters surrounding her beliefs about demons living within a child. She talks of telling her story through a book and podcast according to one of her posts.

After police officers brought Coleman into custody last week, officials released a second arrest warrant this week on October 25 that added on a murder charge for Anderson.