Hip-Hop Songs That Show Love To Motherhood

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, BLACK ENTERPRISE is shining a spotlight on 10 hip-hop artists who poured their hearts out in music dedicated to their moms. From raw, emotional verses to touching tributes, these tracks remind us just how deep that mother-child bond really runs in hip-hop.

Beanie Sigel

Beanie Sigel dropped “Mom Praying” back in 2005, and it’s honestly such a heartfelt tribute to mothers everywhere. The hip-hop track is all about showing love to moms for keeping their kids in their prayers and standing by them through thick and thin. The song featured the legendary Houston rapper Scarface, who rapped:

Don’t cry, Mama –your baby boy done weathered the storm

And I found peace right here in your arms

By the way, how you gettin’ along? (Huh?)

I know it’s been tough, bearing the pain, since Daddy’s been gone

But, all in all, you still stood tall, and never shedded a tear—I’m thankin’ God you still here

Nas

Nas’ 2002 heartfelt gem, “Dance,” has him processing his grief over the loss of his mom. He paints this beautiful image of her dancing up in heaven. The way he expresses that mother-son bond just hits you right in the feels:

I dream of the day I can go back to when I was born/ Layin’ in your arms, wishin’ you was here today, Mom

Wish you’d appear, just for a second from Heaven

My tears would be gone, I wouldn’t be rappin’ this song

I’d be happy drivin’ up to your eight-bedroom mansion

Up late, laughin’ about the hard times we faced

The galaxy is so enchanting

Beyond Galileo’s understanding

Past the Milky Way and all the planets

There’s somethin’ out there greater, but only God knows

Snoop Dogg

In 1999, Snoop sincerely gave props to the woman who birthed and raised him. “I Love My Momma” is definitely one of those moments where Snoop shows his softer side, reminding us that even the D-O-double-G is somebody’s son at the end of the day. Snoop Dogg’s mom, Beverly Tate, died October 24, 2021.

She the queen in my life, and I’mma make sure she gon’ shine again

She taught me everythang, but she didn’t charge a fee

She taught me everythang, except how to see a G

For the nine months you carried, I hope you bury me

Instead of the other way around, and I put that on Dogg Pound

I made you cry, you made me smile

I just wanna say I love you for life

And that’s the reason why I’m here now

Love, Snoop

Ghostface Killah

In 1996’s “All That I Got Is You,” Ghostface Killah opens up about his tough childhood and gives a heartfelt shout-out to his mom who had her own challenges with abandonment, poverty, and substance abuse. This Hip-Hop song is a personal window into the Wu-Tang veteran’s life and definitely one of his most vulnerable pieces, and man, the chorus still hits different nearly 30 years later.

All that I got is you

And I’m so thankful I made it through

All that I got is you

And I’m so thankful I made it through

All that I got is you (Word up mommy, I love you)

And I’m so thankful I made it through (Word up)

All that I got is you (It was all you, word)

And I’m so thankful I made it through (You brought me in like this)

Yeah

Childish Gambino

“Outside” (2011) is where the rapper gets real about his mom’s strength, the quiet heroine she is, and their connection. What stands out is that his mother sacrificed and stood in the face of adversity to spare her children from the streets and a life of drug dealing.

Yeah, Dad lost his job, mama worked at Mrs. Winner’s

Gun pulled in her face, she still made dinner

“Donald, watch the meter so they don’t turn the lights off”

Workin’ two jobs so I can get into that white school

And I hate it there

Talib Kweli

The unreleased “Momma Can You Hear Me” is a heartfelt track where he pours out his appreciation for all the wisdom and guidance his mother gave him growing up. The song highlights the impact a supportive parent can have on their child’s ambitions.

She showed me how to shoot for the stars until I put a hole in the sky.

Common

Common dedicated “Forever Your Love” to his mother in 2019. Throughout the song he explores how his mother’s love has influenced him since birth. He reflects on the cosmic bond between mothers and children saying, “They say we don’t get to choose our mothers/Somehow I know our souls chose each other”:

When the day breaks, I display grace

Through infinite takes, and heartbreaks

The ground shakes, talks around race

Through birth quakes, I keep my crown straight

And bow face to you, it’s salutations

I hold you high, you brought me in creation

You were patient with me dribblin’ in the basement

And said, ‘Where’s your common sense, boo? Don’t waste it”’

Kanye West

The now-troubled Ye dropped “Hey Mama” in 2005, as a tribute to his mother. In the track, he stands on his appreciation for Donda West and everything she did for him growing up. Donda died in 2007 at age 58.

I wanna scream so loud for you, ’cause I’m so proud of you, and uh

Let me tell you what I’m about to do

(Hey, Mama)

I know I act a fool, but I promise you, I’m goin’ back to school, and

I appreciate what you allowed for me, and I

I just want you to be proud of me

Jay-Z

2017’s “Smile,” off the album 4:44 pays tribute to Gloria Carter and shows the weight she carried for their family. The song also honors her journey of coming out and how their relationship has grown over time:

Cried tears of joy when you fell in love

Don’t matter to me if it’s a him or her

I just wanna see you smile through all the hate.

2Pac

“Dear Mama” is probably one of the most touching tributes a son ever made to his mom in hip-hop history. Pac pours his heart out about Afeni Shakur’s hardships and all she’s overcome. He acknowledges her struggles with addiction while still honoring her dignity and strength.

And even as a crack fiend, Mama

You always was a Black queen, Mama

I finally understand

For a woman, it ain’t easy tryin’ to raise a man

You always was committed

A poor single mother on welfare, tell me how you did it

There’s no way I can pay you back

But the plan is to show you that I understand

You are appreciated

